AMA’s 100th Anniversary Celebrated at State and Local Levels

AMA celebrates 100th Anniversary with pair of celebrations at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, and AMA Campus in Pickerington, Ohio

Photo Courtesy of Sen. Tim Schaffer’s Office

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 14, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association was honored at both state and local levels recently as it celebrates a century of protecting the rights of motorcyclists and promoting the motorcycle lifestyle.

Ohio’s recognition of the AMA’s 100th anniversary — presented by Ohio Sen. Tim Schaffer (R-20) on the Ohio Senate floor during a legislative session — is a major milestone for the organization, which has laid its roots in the Buckeye State as it carries out its mission to effectively serve and protect the rights of motorcyclists throughout the country.

“Since 1924, the AMA has worked to protect the future of motorcycling and promote the motorcycle lifestyle,” Schaffer said. “Today, AMA members come from all walks of life and they navigate to many different routes on their journey all to the same destination: fun, freedom and adventure on two wheels. Congratulations to the American Motorcyclist Association on 100 years.”

During the visit to the Ohio Statehouse, Schaffer presented the AMA with a written proclamation regarding the organization’s 100th anniversary and met with AMA staff — including AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman — and volunteers in his office.

“This is a special year for the AMA as we celebrate our 100th anniversary,” Dingman said. “We’re grateful to Sen. Schaffer for introducing this resolution to the Ohio Senate, and for his hospitality during our visit to the statehouse. This is a monumental occasion for the AMA, and one we will cherish as we look ahead to our next 100 years.”

In May, the AMA was recognized at the local level. During the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Spring Bike Night and 100th anniversary celebration, Pickerington, Ohio, Mayor Lee A. Gray stopped by the AMA’s campus to deliver a proclamation declaring May 18 as American Motorcyclist Association Day in the city of Pickerington.

“[I] proclaim May 18 as American Motorcyclist Association Day in the city of Pickerington and commend the AMA for promoting and protecting the rights of motorcyclists since 1924,” said Gray, who himself is a Charter Life Member of the AMA.

The AMA remains actively engaged in many issues impacting motorcyclists. To stay informed, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/.