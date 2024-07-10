AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Swap Meet Sells Out

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 10, 2024) — Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, presented by Yamaha, is home to the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America, and this year it’s bigger than ever. The swap meet, which features 825 vendor spots, has already sold out — a testament to the growing size of 2024 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days as the AMA celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Packed with vintage bikes, motorcycle parts, and two-wheel themed memorabilia, the swap meet is every vintage motorcycle enthusiast’s dream, and draws bikers from across the United States and beyond.

“The swap meet at Vintage Motorcycle Days is in a league of its own when it comes to finding the coolest motorcycles, parts and moto memorabilia,” AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm said. “With this year’s swap meet being the largest ever, there’s sure to be some amazing finds, so don’t miss it!”

Coinciding with the AMA’s 100th anniversary, 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha will be larger and more action-packed than ever before. With racing in a variety of disciplines, including motocross, trials, hare scrambles, road racing and flat track, bike shows, motorcycling seminars, the Hall of Fame Fan Zone, there’s a little something for everyone at VMD!

Tickets for the 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, along with camping passes, are available at midohio.com/tickets/vintage-motorcycle-days-ama.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days support the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit. The AMHF raises money for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, which celebrates and preserves the rich tradition of motorcycling in America. Its exhibits honor the distinguished men and women whose competitive spirit, passion, vision and entrepreneurship have played a vital role in shaping the sport, lifestyle and business of motorcycling. For more information, call (614) 856-2222 or visit americanmotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/.