AMA Supports Re-Introduction of the REPAIR Act

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 27, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association endorses H.R. 1566, the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act (REPAIR Act) and urges Congress to pass this legislation.



Originally proposed in February 2023 by Representative Neal Dunn (R-FL-02), this newly-introduced version includes changes negotiated with legislators and stakeholders, including the AMA. Despite attempts in Congress to exclude motorcycles, the AMA successfully preserved bill language allowing the right to repair motorcycles.



“The right to repair is crucial for AMA members who deserve autonomy when making maintenance and repair decisions.” AMA Washington Representative Zach Farmer said. “We are grateful to Rep. Dunn, the Auto Care Association, and others, for allowing AMA the opportunity to represent motorcyclists in this coalition and remain a leading voice on this issue.”



Passage of the REPAIR Act will guarantee the rights of owners allowing fair access to the necessary tools, software, and diagnostic data required to maintain and repair motorcycles and other vehicles. This consumer choice will foster competition in the repair industry and prevent monopolization by manufacturers, aiming to keep repair costs reasonable.



The AMA stands with riders and industry partners to advocate for passage of the REPAIR Act. We encourage lawmakers to support this legislation to preserve freedom and accessibility for riders.



Stay engaged with the AMA’s government relations efforts by subscribing to AMA Action Alerts.