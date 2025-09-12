AMA Road Race Grand Championship Scheduled for Oct. 17-19

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 12, 2025) — Returning to the legendary Daytona International Speedway, the 2025 AMA Road Race Grand Championship will run on Oct. 17-19 with AMA National No. 1 plates on the line.

“The AMA Road Race Grand Championship never disappoints, as the nation’s best racers compete for country-wide recognition,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We are grateful to the American Superbike Racing Association and Daytona International Speedway for helping us put on such a terrific event.”

The AMA Road Race Grand Championship is jam-packed with extensive high-speed racing action on the most recognizable track in the country in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“ASRA is excited to return as the AMA’s operational partner for the AMA Road Race Grand Championship at the iconic Daytona International Speedway this October,” ASRA partner Alex Spellman said. “We are committed to delivering an exhilarating weekend of high-speed racing action, crowning national champions, and celebrating the passion and talent of the AMA racing community.”

With multiple AMA national championships on the line, the competition will be fierce throughout the weekend. A number of special awards will also be up for grabs, with the Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award — which is earned by the racer that showcases the necessary skill and professionalism to excel at the highest level of the sport — standing above the rest. The AMA Amateur Road Racer of the Year and the AMA Road Race Vet/Senior of the Year will also be presented during the event.

For more information on the AMA Road Race Grand Championship, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/road-racing/ and asraracing.com/.