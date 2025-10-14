AMA News & Notes: October 2025

National and Regional News

Pickerington, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association condemns the recent act of trail sabotage in Utah that resulted in a rider being injured after encountering metal wire strung across a public access trail. The AMA calls the act “a deliberate and dangerous attack against the entire outdoor recreation community” and urges all trail users to remain alert and work together to prevent similar incidents.



The AMA, which has long advocated for responsible trail access and safety, reminds riders to stay vigilant and calls for the quick and severe apprehension and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible in the Utah incident. Anyone who encounters a suspicious or dangerous situation should immediately report it to local law enforcement or land management authorities, document the scene if possible, and, if it can be done safely, mark or remove the hazard to prevent others from being harmed.



Washington, D.C. — The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced that it is opening an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system over more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes. The auto safety agency said FSD — an assistance system that requires drivers to pay attention and intervene if needed — has induced vehicle behavior that violated traffic safety laws.

The agency said it has reports of Tesla vehicles driving through red traffic lights and driving against the proper direction of travel during a lane change. In total, NHTSA is reviewing 58 reports of issues involving traffic safety violations when using FSD, including 14 crashes and 23 injuries. The new investigation comes amid growing scrutiny of Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system from Congress and weeks after a new NHTSA administrator was confirmed. The investigation — a preliminary evaluation — is the first step before the agency could seek a recall of the vehicles if it believes they pose an unreasonable risk to safety.

Previously, NHTSA opened an investigation into 2.6 million Tesla vehicles over reports of crashes involving a feature that lets users move their cars remotely and is also reviewing Tesla’s deployment of self-driving robotaxis in Austin, Texas.

State News

Moab, Utah — Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials are reassessing the motorized vehicle route designations within the Labyrinth/Gemini Bridges Travel Management Area, near Moab, Utah. In particular, BLM is reassessing whether certain routes currently designated as closed or limited to off-highway vehicles should be redesignated as open to OHV use, which includes the Dead Cow motorcycle loop and Hey Joe Mine 4WD road. The process includes a comment period informed by the agency, cooperators, and the public — ending Oct. 24, 2025.

In the Labyrinth/Gemini Bridges Travel Management Plan, completed in 2023, the BLM designated about 100 miles of routes as available for limited OHV use, and about 300 miles of routes as closed to OHVs. An interactive map of the area is available online and includes the routes that BLM has preliminarily identified for re-designation.

The AMA encourages riders to submit comments supporting the re-designation of trails currently designated OHV-limited and OHV-closed — including information about the routes’ purpose and need. This is your opportunity to participate in responsible trail stewardship by advocating reopening access to motorized users for areas under consideration. Comments must be submitted either at ePlanning online or by mail to: Labyrinth/Gemini Bridges TMP, 82 Dogwood Avenue, Moab, UT 84532.

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina’s “Right to Race” provision included in House Bill 926 is now law, the bill establishes protections and insulates existing racetracks and facilities from noise and nuisance complaints made by surrounding property owners. This provision was brought forward after several “nuisance” actions made by surrounding property owners and developers, who arrived after the motorsports facility was legally established, has led to tracks being shut down nationwide.

The economic stakes are incredibly high for North Carolina, boasting a powerful motorsports industry which generates $3.82 billion in output, supports nearly 20,000 jobs, and pays over $1.35 billion in wages annually.

Sacramento, Calif. — Senate Bill 586, authored by Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego), creating the state’s first clear legal framework for registering electric motorcycles (eMotos) as off-highway vehicles (OHVs), has been signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Sponsored by the AMA District 36 Motorcycle Sports Committee, this legislation clarifies the classification and registration of electric motorcycles, ensuring they are fully integrated into California’s Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation program to reflect emerging technologies and provides new, ongoing revenue for the OHV Trust Fund.

The legislation will allow eMoto riders to register their vehicles and access authorized OHV areas legally and safely. Strengthening support for trail maintenance, safety and education programs, law enforcement, and environmental stewardship throughout California.

International News

Rosenheim, Germany — Approx. 1,500 motorcyclists gathered on Sept. 20 to protest motorcycle bans on the Sudelfeld route in Bavaria’s Rosenheim and Miesbach districts. The demonstration was organized by the German motorcyclists’ association BVDM, a member of FEMA. The event and subsequent parade up to the Sudelfeld Pass were peaceful, well-organized , and praised by police for their discipline and positive spirit.



A highlight of the day was an open dialogue between Rosenheim’s District Administrator Otto Lederer and the demonstrators. Lederer spent nearly an hour responding to questions and criticism, earning respect for his willingness to engage directly. Riders called for stronger enforcement against rule-breakers and more police controls — – but rejected blanket route closures that also punish responsible motorcyclists.

The BVDM reiterated its call for fair treatment of motorcyclists, urging all riders to act responsibly and challenge reckless behavior that harms the community’s image.

Industry News

Minneapolis — Polaris Inc. has announced its decision to separate Indian Motorcycle from its portfolio and into a standalone business. The Company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in Indian Motorcycle to Carolwood LP, an independent private equity firm founded in 2014 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. Indian Motorcycle contributed approximately $478 million, or 7.0%, of Polaris’ revenues for the trailing 12-month period ended June 30, 2025.

The close of the transaction is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Polaris is confident in Indian Motorcycle’s future success under Carolwood ownership and will maintain a small equity position after the transaction closes.

Scotts Valley, Calif. — Zero Motorcycles, one of the world’s leading electric motorcycle manufacturers, has announced that it is relocating its global headquarters from California to the Netherlands. The move marks a major strategic shift for the company as it doubles down on Europe, which has long been its largest market.

Zero, founded in Santa Cruz, Calif., in 2006, will continue to have a presence in the U.S., with its Innovation Hub in Scotts Valley remaining its main R&D and engineering center. Non-engineering initiatives and departments will transfer to the new global headquarters. The electric motorcycle maker says its U.S. location will still support a team working on powertrains and next-generation models, maintaining the company’s technological roots in the U.S. as leadership and global operations move overseas.

Solihull, England — Norton Motorcycles is set to usher in a new era, with confirmation that production of its latest generation of motorcycles will begin later this year at their U.K. headquarters. The British marque, now under the ownership of India’s TVS Motor, has received over GBP 200 million (about USD 267 million) in investment to revitalize its operations, strengthen its workforce, and modernize its facilities.

Norton’s Solihull base has seen significant expansion in preparation for this launch, with its workforce increasing by more than 25 percent since the start of 2025. This obviously marks not just Norton’s comeback, but also its role in maintaining Britain’s place in the global motorcycle manufacturing.

AMA News

Pickerington, Ohio — The United States secured a second-place finish after a weekend of intense competition at the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations, which took place at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Ind., on Oct. 3-5. The trio of Eli Tomac, R.J. Hampshire and Justin Cooper overcame adversity to finish on the podium at the prestigious international competition. Joining the United States on the podium was Australia, as brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence — along with Kyle Webster — led the Aussies to their second consecutive Chamberlain Trophy. Rounding out the podium was France, which finished the weekend with 33 points. The 2026 FIM Motocross of Nations will run in Ernée, France, on Oct. 2-4.



Also — The United States enjoyed a successful weekend of competition at the 2025 Trial des Nations in Tolmezzo, Italy, on Sept. 20-21, claiming the team’s first International Trophy since 2005. Led by the trio of Josh Roper, Alex Myers and Will Myers, the United States held off Japan and Germany by just four points on its way to its second International Trophy since the class was added in 1995.



The Americans ended Japan’s two-year stretch of dominance over the International Trophy, utilizing a last-day surge to finish the competition with just seven points, while the Japanese and Germans each tallied 11 points.



On the women’s side, the Americans captured seventh place with the trio of Maddie Hoover, Kylee Sweeten and Abigail Buzzelli — finishing the weekend with 104 points. Spain captured the overall women’s title, with Italy and Great Britain completing the podium.



The United States also sent a pair of representatives to compete in the Trial des Nations Challenge, which is a special competition that allows younger riders to compete in an FIM Championship. The duo of Ryon Land and Kylie Glueck took the United States to a sixth-place finish, while Norway, Great Britain and Poland finished on the podium.



Also — In a grand celebration of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2025, the American Motorcyclist Association has a full weekend of activities scheduled for AMA Hall of Fame Days, which runs Oct. 23-26. Centered around the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, AMA Hall of Days features plenty of exciting opportunities for all motorcycle enthusiasts, including AMA Hall of Famers on site, a bike night, racing in a variety of disciplines, and much more!



The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will kick off the week, with Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed and Ryan Young entering the prestigious collection of AMA Hall of Famers on Thursday, Oct. 23, in the auditorium of the Event Center at Violet Woods (formerly the Wigwam Event Center) in Pickerington, Ohio. Following the induction ceremony, a cocktail reception will be held at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, during which the inductees will introduce their hall of fame displays within the museum. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served at the cocktail reception. Purchase tickets today at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/hall-of-fame-members/induction-ceremony/.



On Friday, Oct. 24, the AMA Hall of Fame Heritage Adventure Ride will depart from the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and take riders on a scenic journey through Southern Ohio. All participants must be AMA members.

Saturday, Oct. 25, is packed with racing action, in addition to an AMA Hall of Fame Bike Night. The morning starts with the AMA Adventure X Time Trials, which allows riders the opportunity to ride the adventure loop on the AMA Campus, and compete for medals. Entry is $30 for one class and $20 for additional classes. More information can be found at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/adventure-x-time-trials/ . Following the Adventure X Time Trials, riders can compete in the AMA Pitbike Moto on the pitbike track at the AMA’s campus. Sessions will be enforced depending on rider count, and flaggers will be on hand to ensure a safe and smooth riding experience. Racers can register at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-pit-bike-moto/ .



Run by Trials Inc., a Vintage Trials session will also be run on the adventure loop on the AMA Campus following the Adventure X Time Trials. More details can be found at www.dabtracker.com/TI/ . Saturday culminates in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night, which will include vendor displays, a bike show, food trucks, 50/50 raffle, and much more! Check out AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-bike-nights/ for more details.



Also on Saturday is the AMA Road Captain Workshop, which is exclusively for AMA members who want to lead group road rides more successfully and safely. For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/riding/riding-resources/road-captain-workshop/. Running concurrently with AMA Hall of Fame Days are Competition Commission meetings, which aim to establish the best practices for both racers and race organizers, while addressing common concerns surrounding fairness and competitiveness of motorcycle racing in America.