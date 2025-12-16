Mathew Grynwald Named 2025 AMA Motorcyclist of the Year

AMA recognizes a trio of outstanding motorcyclists with AMA Board of Directors Awards

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Dec. 16, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates the 2025 AMA Motorcyclist of the Year, Mathew Grynwald, who played a significant role in the efforts to pass an inherent risk law in Texas in 2025.



“Mathew Grynwald’s selfless work to secure inherent risk legislation in Texas has benefitted the sport of motorcycling immeasurably,” said AMA Board of Directors Chairman Russ Ehnes. “He was an exceptional choice for 2025 AMA Motorcyclist of the Year.”



Grynwald, a Texas-based attorney and long-time AMA member, was a key player in the passage of HB 5624, which aimed to create a more consistent and predictable liability environment for property owners and off-road riding enthusiasts.



As the unavailability of insurance has become a prevalent challenge facing the motorcycle competition industry, Grynwald’s pro-bono work pushing inherent risk legislation is a significant step in keeping motorcycling events viable.



In addition to Grynwald, the AMA also honored a trio of influential motorcyclists with AMA Board of Directors Awards. Wiltz Wagner earned the AMA Dud Perkins Lifetime Achievement Award, Raycin Kyler emerged as the recipient for the AMA Hazel Kolb Brighter Image Award and Tameka Singleton was honored with the AMA Bessie Stringfield Award.



“There were countless individuals and groups that had major impacts on our sport and lifestyle this year, but a select few rose above and beyond the rest with their commitment and dedication to motorcycling and our community,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “Mathew, Wiltz, Raycin and Tameka all have exemplified what it means to be a motorcyclist over the past year, and we are so grateful for their contributions to strengthening our lifestyle as a whole.”



Wagner — an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer — earned the AMA Dud Perkins Lifetime Achievement Award for his lifelong dedication to growing the sport of trials in the United States.



Wagner was instrumental in the return of TrialGP to the United States, which held its first round on American soil since 2017 in July in Rhode Island and was on hand to present the Wagner Cup to Spainard Toni Bou.



During the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, Kyler made history as the first female rider to ever win an Open Class. For her groundbreaking accomplishments, Kyler earned national recognition, appearing on several national TV shows — including Fox & Friends.



As she directed the national spotlight to the sport of motocross, Kyler earned the AMA Hazel Kolb Brighter Image Award, which acknowledges an individual who generates positive publicity for motorcycling.



As National President of the Bessie Belles Riding Club Inc., Singleton has provided an inclusive environment in motorcycling by promoting recreational riding opportunities among minority groups across the United States. Singleton was formerly the creator and chairperson of The Bessie Stringfield All-Female Ride, an annual, three-day motorcycle ride for women bikers from all corners of the country.



Singleton’s efforts made her an excellent choice for the AMA Bessie Stringfield Award, which honors an individual who has been instrumental in introducing or promoting motorcycling to emerging markets.