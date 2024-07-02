AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Larry Huffman Passes

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 2, 2024) — AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Larry Huffman, American motorcycling’s most legendary AMA Supercross and motocross announcer and commentator, and the man behind the “Supermouth” nickname, passed away Monday, July 1. He was 82.

Huffman worked as a Southern California disc jockey during the 1960s and began announcing races at So Cal’s Costa Mesa Speedway in the late 1960s. Over the years, he went on to announce just about every type of motorcycle competition, including AMA Supercross, Arenacross, ice racing, drag racing, flat track, hill climb, speedway and road racing.

Huffman was the P.A. announcer at the first Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1972, and was soon named “Supermouth” by the Los Angeles Times for his 300-word-per-minute delivery and his ability to excite crowds. He is credited with being an integral part of early Supercross events and is widely recognized at the original “voice of Supercross.”

Huffman also co-wrote and co-produced the motion picture On Any Sunday II, and did announcer roles for numerous TV shows, including Charlie’s Angels, CHiPs, Miami Vice, Fantasy Island, and others.

Over the years, Huffman also did motorsports-related color commentary for the likes of ABC, CBS, NBC, TNN, ESPN and Speedvision.

Huffman was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2008. He will be missed.