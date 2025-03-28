The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Mourns the Passing of Hall of Famer Mark Buckner

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 28, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association mourns the passing of motorcyclists’ rights leader and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Mark Buckner, who passed away on March 15, 2025.



Buckner was a long-time champion for motorcyclists’ rights, serving in numerous leadership roles for ABATE of Colorado and the Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF) while fighting to maintain the freedom to ride.



“Mark was a tireless advocate for motorcyclists across the country and paved the way for riders to continue to enjoy the freedom of two wheels,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “His leadership and contributions to motorcycling will be remembered forever, and he will be sorely missed within our community.”



Buckner played a pivotal role in the expansion of ABATE of Colorado after taking over as state coordinator in the 1980s. Under his leadership, membership grew from 200 to 2,000 members and the organization helped drive the state to establish a rider education program.



In 1992, Buckner joined the MRF board of directors — and ultimately became the organization’s president and chairman in 1994.



With the MRF, Buckner worked closely with the AMA and state motorcyclist rights organizations on a variety of important legislation benefiting riders at local, state and federal levels.



After his tenure as MRF president, Buckner continued to advocate on behalf of motorcyclists.



For his advocacy efforts, Buckner was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2019. He also was inducted into the Motorcycle Riders Foundation Freedom Fighters Hall of Fame and the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame.