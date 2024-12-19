AMA Looks Back On Its Successful 100th Anniversary

Celebrates a century of AMA rights wins, historic racing accomplishments and camaraderie among riders this holiday season

Photo Courtesy of Sen. Tim Schaffer’s Office

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Dec. 19, 2024) — With the holidays just around the corner and the new year to follow, the American Motorcyclist Association prepares to cap off its year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary — 1924-2024 — along with its substantial achievements of this year.

“For the past century, the American Motorcyclist Association has brought together hundreds of thousands of like-minded riders with a shared love of motorcycling,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “As we celebrated our 100th anniversary in 2024, we reflected on our journey as one of the largest motorcycling membership organizations in the world and the impact the organization has had on the motorcycle industry and its enthusiasts. We take great pride in our mission to protect motorcycling and promote the motorcycle lifestyle, and we will continue to do so for the next 100 years!”

During its 100th anniversary in 2024, the AMA continued to champion the diverse and growing motorcycling community through its commitment to advocate for motorcyclists’ rights at the local, state and federal levels. For its efforts at the forefront of the fight to protect motorcyclists’ freedoms over the past 100 years, the organization received special recognition from its local government in Pickerington, Ohio, the state legislature of Ohio, and the United States Congress.

Throughout the year, the AMA also held a collection of centennial celebrations — bringing members and AMA staff together to observe the AMA’s wide-ranging accomplishments over the past century. The AMA recognized its 100th anniversary at its Spring and Fall Bike Nights, AMA Hall of Fame Days, and AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days — which enjoyed its most successful running to date. The AMA also contributed anniversary displays to several high-profile events, such as Daytona Bike Week, Americade, AMA Supercross races, and more.

With the impending turn of the new year, the AMA launches into its next century with the same passion and devotion for protecting motorcyclists’ interests as it has maintained since 1924.

The AMA is incredibly grateful to all the members who have helped the organization thrive over the past century, and wishes everyone a joyous holiday season, a Happy New Year, and another 100 years of the AMA!