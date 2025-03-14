AMA Kicks Off 2025 AMA National Gypsy Tour

Announces the full schedule of events for the year

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 14, 2025) — The 2025 AMA National Gypsy Tour kicked off with Daytona Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Feb. 28-March 9, with a full slate of unique and exciting events for motorcyclists across the country to follow.

With more than 100 years of history, the AMA National Gypsy Tour is a celebration of the freedom and camaraderie of motorcycling.

“The 2025 AMA National Gypsy Tour schedule is jam-packed with incredible events and rallies for motorcyclists of all backgrounds,” AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess said. “We look forward to working with our partners to make this year’s Gypsy Tours the best ones yet.”

With 10 total events aimed at bringing like-minded riders together, the AMA National Gypsy Tour is one of the longest-running motorcycle series in the country. At each individual event, AMA members can collect official AMA National Gypsy Tour pins to show they attended.

The full list of AMA National Gypsy Tour events can be found below:

Daytona Bike Week — Feb. 28-March 9, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Midwest Women Riders “Get Your Groove On” — May 1-3, Crystal Lake, Ill.

Americade — May 27-31, Lake George, N.Y.

Laconia Motorcycle Week — June 14-22, Laconia, N.H.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days — July 25-27, Lexington, Ohio

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally — Aug. 28-31, Durango, Colo.

Biketoberfest — Oct. 16-19, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Rides 4 Fun

April 25-27, Breaks, Va.

May 16-18, Buckhorn, Ky.

Aug. 15-17, Pipestream, W.V.

Sept. 12-14, Pineville, Ky.

Oct. 3-5, Helen, Ga.

For more information, check out the 2025 AMA National Gypsy Tour schedule.