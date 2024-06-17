AMA Joins Legislative Leaders on Ride To Work Day

Organized ride through Washington, D.C., emphasized awareness for motorcycles on the open road

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 17, 2024) — On June 12, members of the American Motorcyclist Association’s Government Relations Department celebrated Ride to Work Day by joining the Chairs of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus and other motorcycle industry leaders on a ride through Washington, D.C.

Led by the Chairs of the House Motorcycle Caucus — Reps. Tim Walberg (R-MI), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Troy Balderson (R-OH) and Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) — the inaugural Ride To Work Day at the Capitol took the group of riders on a loop from the U.S. Capitol Building, passing by the National Mall and other historic landmarks in the nation’s capital.

“As Chairs of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus, it was an honor to host the first annual Ride to Work Day at the U.S. Capitol,” The chairs said in a joint statement. “Not only do we love to share this passion, but we appreciate the opportunity to bring safety and awareness issues up at a national level. There’s no better way to raise awareness than joining with nearly two dozen others to ride past the historic sites on the National Mall and into work at the Capitol Building. The estimated 30 million members of the motorcycling community across America are an important constituency, and we’ll continue our work to improve safety and awareness.”

The AMA was represented on the ride by Washington Representative Zach Farmer, Legislative Affairs Coordinator Jeremy Robinson and Eastern States Representative Max Colchin. In addition to the AMA, the Motorcycle Riders Foundation, Harley-Davidson, Motorcycle Industry Council and the Specialty Equipment Manufacturing Association all had a presence at Capitol Hill.

“It’s always great to see motorcyclists come together to raise awareness about the safety of riders on the open road,” Farmer said. “The motorcycling community is strongest when it works together, and Ride to Work Day is an excellent way to celebrate motorcycling while advocating for the safety of riders.”

The AMA remains at the forefront of the fight to protect the rights of motorcyclists. To learn more about the efforts of the AMA Government Relations Department, sign up for AMA Rights Updates at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/rights-resources/subscribe-for-rights-updates/.