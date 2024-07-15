AMA Joins Coalition in Support of Right to Repair Legislation

Expresses strong support for HR 906, The Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 15, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association joined 24 other organizations in support of HR 906, The Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act (REPAIR Act), which aims to protect the right to repair one’s own vehicles.

In a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee by the Auto Care Association, on behalf of the AMA and other REPAIR Act stakeholders, the group urged Congress to pass the REPAIR Act.

Since November, Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL-02) was responsible for negotiating provisions regarding the bill, which included an effort to remove motorcycles from the legislation. The AMA worked closely with Reps. Tim Walberg (R-MI-05) and Troy Balderson (R-OH-12) to ensure that all language regarding motorcycles remained in the proposed bill.

“It is imperative that all language regarding motorcycles remain in the REPAIR Act, and thanks to the work done by Reps. Dunn, Walberg and Balderson, and their willingness to work with the AMA on this issue, motorcycles remain at the forefront of conversations surrounding the right to repair,” AMA Government Relations Director Nick Haris said. “This bill could have immense implications for the future of motorcycling, and we continue to support all efforts to allow motorcyclists to repair their vehicles as they see fit.”

HR 906, the REPAIR Act, is a piece of bipartisan legislation — with 56 cosponsors evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats — which would protect consumer and independent business access to affordable vehicle repair and equal access to the necessary parts, maintenance tools, components and data to complete repairs.

The AMA remains committed to protecting the right to repair used motorcycles for all motorcyclists and will continue to work with Congress to ensure these rights are protected for our members and beyond.

For more information on the AMA’s Government Relations efforts, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/.