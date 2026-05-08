AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Mike Kidd Passes Away

Photo Credit: AMA Archive

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 8, 2026) —The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame mourns the passing of Hall of Famer Mike Kidd, and extends its sincere condolences to his family and friends. He was 72.

The 1981 AMA Grand National Champion, Kidd’s racing career was defined by his perseverance in the face of much adversity. Beyond his chops as a racer, Kidd was a top promoter of AMA races in the 1980s and 1990s, and founded the AMA Arenacross Series in 1985.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1953, Kidd’s love for racing started on four wheels, not two, where he saw great success, winning a national title in his age category. By the time he was 13, Kidd found his true calling on a motorcycle, competing in local dirt track and motocross races.

In 1972, Kidd turned pro, falling just short of a debut victory at the Houston Astrodome — registering a second-place finish behind fellow rookie and future AMA Hall of Famer Kenny Roberts.

In 1974, Kidd joined Triumph’s factory racing team and earned his first AMA Grand National victory at the Columbus, Ohio, Half-Mile.

Seven years later, and after enduring much misfortune out of his control, Kidd reached the pinnacle of his craft, winning the 1981 AMA Grand National Championship. He did so in dramatic fashion, entering the final race of the season at the Ascot Half-Mile in Gardena, Calif., in a tie with fellow AMA Hall of Famer Gary Scott. Kidd finished second in the tiebreaking race, but since Scott registered only a fourth-place finish, Kidd took the championship by a mere five points.

Kidd retired from racing in 1983, tallying a total of 12 AMA Grand National wins alongside his iconic 1981 title.

Kidd’s impact on the motorcycling community did not end there, however. In the 1980s and 1990s, Kidd became one of the leading promoters of AMA races in the country, going on to create the AMA Arenacross Series in 1985.

For his efforts as a racer and promoter, Kidd was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1998.