Pre-Registration Now Open for the 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship Presented by All Balls Racing

America’s premier flat track racing event opens registration on April 7

Photo Credit: Tim Lester

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 7, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association has officially opened pre-registration for the 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, which will run July 5-10 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill.

With near-endless flat track racing across all four disciplines — Half-Mile, Mile, Short Track and TT — taking place during the weeklong competition, those interested in racing can pre-register at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/.

“Each year, we look forward to hosting the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship and celebrating all of the outstanding competitors that make our sport great,” AMA Membership Development and Activity Director Joe Bromley said. “There are plenty of advantages of pre-registering for this event, including a per-class discount. We recommend that all racers pre-register ahead of this year’s event to ensure their spot in the competition.”

Racers who register early for the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing will save $20 per class compared to the price of general registration, unless it is a 50cc class. Entry for 50cc classes will be $25 at this year’s event.

Pre-registered racers also receive expedited check-in at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds prior to the start of competition. Riders who pre-register before June 12 will also get their name on a commemorative 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing T-shirt.

Racers can purchase wristbands for gate entry for $25 per day or $75 for the entire week and pit vehicle passes are $40. Pit vehicles may only be operated by persons 21 years or older with a valid state operator’s license. All passes will be available for purchase online prior to the event.

AMA National No. 1 plates will be on the line in Du Quoin, as well as several special awards. The Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award — which honors the racer most primed for success at the professional level — will be presented at the conclusion of the event, while the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, the AMA Vet/Senior Racer of the Year and the AMA Youth Racer of the Year will also be awarded.

In addition to the special awards, racers will compete for national championships in each individual event at this year’s event. The AMA will also present Grand Championships in each class, which will take into account the entire week of competition.

For more information on the 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/.