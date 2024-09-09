AMA Distributes Sound Meter Kits to Four Chartered Clubs

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 9, 2024) — As part of its commitment to further educate riders about sound levels, the American Motorcyclist Association will once again distribute sound test kits to four chartered clubs across the country.

This year’s recipients of the annual AMA Sound Meter Program include the Coast Riders Motorcycle Club, Trail Riders of Southern Arizona, Coconino Trail Riders and Ocean State BMW Riders. With the sound kits provided by the program, these clubs will be able to accurately check the sound emissions of their motorcycles and institute training efforts to limit sound pollution at their events.

“With the AMA Sound Meter Program, we’re supporting and encouraging riders and clubs to take sound issues seriously and make decisions based on accurate information,” AMA Government Relations Director and Western States Representative Nick Haris said. “Phone apps and cheap meters are often not reliable and it’s important to have accurate, repeatable information prior to implementing any sound-related rules.”

The AMA Sound Meter Program, started in 2005, has awarded more than 130 sound meters and helps riders and event organizers better understand acceptable sound levels according to AMA guidelines.

The sound testing kits provided by the AMA contain a Type 2 sound meter, a tachometer, training materials, a spark-arrestor probe, personal protective equipment and a storage case.

In addition to the AMA Sound Meter Program, the AMA remains committed to supporting quieter motorcycle use and fighting against unfair sound ordinances. For more information on the AMA’s stance on excessive motorcycle sound, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/ama-board-position-statements/excessive-motorcycle-sound/.