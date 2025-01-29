American Motorcyclist Association Connects AMA-Chartered Organizers with Industry-Leading Motorcycle Event Insurance

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 29, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association announces the availability of liability insurance for AMA-sanctioned competition and recreation events for the new insurance cycle, which runs Jan. 30 through Jan. 31, 2026.

Policies in the AMA’s preferred insurance program will be written by Ren Specialty Insurance. Forms and rates are available now for AMA-sanctioned events from AMA Sanctioning Services at (614) 856-1900.

“Motorcycle events are at the heart of what we do, whether it’s our members’ lifestyle or how they make their living, and those events don’t happen without quality insurance coverage,” said AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter. “The AMA is pleased to facilitate access to this comprehensive program exclusively for our chartered organizers.”

Unlike independent policies, coverage through the AMA’s preferred insurance program is issued with set premiums. Apart from certain sanctions that have unique characteristics or ancillary activities, such as rallies and other multi-day events, AMA organizers avoid a lengthy underwriting process.

In addition, AMA program premiums are generally lower than market rates thanks to the collective bargaining power of thousands of events. The AMA generates no revenue from insurance premiums, with 100 percent of negotiated savings passing to AMA organizers.

“Servicing the AMA calendar of events is always attractive,” said Don Birdsong, division leader at the AMA’s insurance broker Jones Birdsong Insurance Services. “While we have seen a rise in risk aversion among many major insurance providers in recent years, along with commensurate increases in rates, AMA-sanctioned activity remains an appealing market.”

Holter added that the AMA’s racing and sanctioning staff continues to work with organizers to identify ways to make events safer and more predictable.

“AMA-chartered organizers know that we are in this together, and we are always developing clear and comprehensive risk-management guidelines for clubs and promoters,” Holter said. “We encourage all of our organizers to contact the AMA to get involved in this process.”

The AMA sanctions thousands of competition and recreational motorcycle events each year. The events, owned and operated by independent motorcycle clubs and professional promoting companies, benefit from the AMA’s rules of competition, rider classification standards, potential recognition as AMA championship events and series, and opportunities for riders to advance to the professional ranks. Individual AMA members of all ages participate in these events, creating a rich culture of activity, sport and camaraderie while advancing the motorcycle lifestyle.