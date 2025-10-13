AMA Congratulates MotoAmerica Champions as Season Wraps Up in New Jersey

Beaubier claims sixth AMA Superbike title, as several others capture championships

Photo Credit: MotoAmerica

The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates the MotoAmerica champions, who were crowned at the season finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, N.J., Sept. 26-28.

“The MotoAmerica season is always filled with tremendous racing action and down-to-the-wire competition for AMA championships,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We are proud of the excellent competition this year, and congratulate the champions who excelled this season.”

The MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship — also an FIM North America championship — came right down to the final day of racing, as Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Cameron Beaubier overcame a 13-point deficit on the final day of racing to claim the title.

Three other racers catapulted themselves to FIM North America championships in the Motovation AMA Supersport, Parts Unlimited AMA Talent Cup by Motul, and AMA Stock 1000 classes.

The Motovation Supersport championship was claimed by Strack Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, whose 383 points gave him quite the cushion in the title race — holding off second-place PJ Jacobsen of Rahal Ducati Moto, who finished with 325 points.

In the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup by Motul, Robem Engineering & Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Alessandro Di Mario wrapped up the championship well before the season finale, scoring 254 points on the season.

The Stock 1000 Class was tightly contested, with Andrew Lee of Orangecat Racing holding off a last-day effort from Real Steel Honda’s JD Beach, winning the championship by only two points.

Several other classes also crowned champions, as victors emerged in the SC-Project Twins Cup, the Mission King of the Baggers, Mission Super Hooligan and Superbike Cup.

Earning his second AMA National No. 1 plate, Di Mario dominated the SC-Project Twins Cup, winning the class by 97 points over Revzilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki’s Matthew Chapin.

Harley-Davidson X Dynojet Factory Racing’s Kyle Wyman dashed to the Mission King of the Baggers title with 264 points on the season, clearing S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Loris Baz by 70 points.

The Mission Super Hooligans class came down to the final race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, on Aug. 15, with Harley-Davidson X Dynojet Factory Racing’s James Rispoli securing the class crown by only four points over Saddleman Race Development & Altus Motorsports’ Jake Lewis.

J.D. Beach dominated the field en route to the Superbike Cup, in which he scored 475 points — which was 156 more than second-place Jason Waters of Edge Racing.

2025 MotoAmerica Series results:

MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship

Cameron Beaubier Josh Herrin Bobby Fong

Motovation Supersport

Mathew Scholtz PJ Jacobsen Blake Davis

Parts Unlimited Talent Cup by Motul

Alessandro Di Mario Hank Vossberg Sam Drane

Stock 1000

Andrew Lee JD Beach Jayson Uribe

SC-Project Twins Cup

Alessandro Di Mario Matthew Chapin Hank Vossberg

Mission King of the Baggers

Kyle Wyman Loris Baz Troy Herforss

Mission Super Hooligan

James Rispoli Jake Lewis Cory West

AMA Superbike Cup