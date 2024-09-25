AMA Congratulates 2024 AMA Speedway National Champion Broc Nicol

Nicol earns first career AMA Speedway National title after tightly-contested season

Photo Credit: Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 25, 2024) — With a victory at Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway on Sept. 21, Broc Nicol brought home his first AMA Speedway National Championship, holding off former champions Max Ruml and Billy Janniro.

Entering the final main event of the three-round series, Nicol, Ruml and Janniro were separated by only one point each. Likely needing a first-place finish to claim the AMA National No. 1 Plate, Nicol left little to chance with a clean ride to the top of the podium in Auburn, Calif.

“Throughout his career, Broc Nicol has been in the mix to compete for AMA National championships,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “It’s wonderful to see him achieve his dream and earn his first AMA No. 1 Plate.”

In total, Nicol edged out Max Ruml — who was seeking his third title in four years — by just two points in the final standings to claim the title.

2024 AMA Speedway National Championship Results