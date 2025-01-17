AMA Announces U.S. Team For 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup

Jamie Astudillo, Jordan Jarvis, Kyleigh Stallings, Lachlan Turner and Mikayla Nielsen to represent the United States

Photos courtesy of the team.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 17, 2025) — The United States will be represented by five outstanding racers at the 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, which runs March 22-23 in Wonthaggi, Australia.



The talented quintet of riders consists of Jamie Astudillo, Jordan Jarvis, Kyleigh Stallings, Lachlan Turner and Mikayla Nielsen, who will fight to bring glory back to the United States during the two-day event. This will be the first time the AMA sends a U.S. team to the growing competition, which is in its second year of operations.



“We are thrilled to have the AMA Women’s Motocross Team competing in the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup in Australia,” Team Manager Christina Denney said. “As team manager, it’s both an honor and a privilege to lead such a talented group of athletes, and to serve as a role model for women around the world. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the strength and skill of women in motocross on the global stage, and we are excited to represent the USA in this prestigious event.”



Astudillo is a rising star in motocross, earning the Triple Crown Series WMX East Championship last year. Now, with the opportunity to represent the stars and stripes at the 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, Astudillo is thrilled to be part of the historic American team.



“I’m incredibly excited and grateful for the chance to represent the AMA and Team USA at this year’s FIM Oceania Women’s Cup,” Astudillo said. “This is a huge moment for the five of us and for women’s motocross in the USA. To my knowledge, it’s the first time the AMA has fielded a women’s motocross team internationally, and we truly appreciate the recognition. It’s a dream come true, and I’m honored to be part of this historic team. I’m confident Team USA will do great, and I can’t wait to compete in Australia!”



A nine-time AMA National Champion and the first woman to qualify for a pro national event, Jarvis is a lightning-quick presence on the track and will greatly help the United States’ efforts in Australia.



“I’m beyond honored and excited for this opportunity to represent the USA in Australia,” Jarvis said. “We have an amazing team and we are all super talented and driven. I think we are going to be tough to beat. I’m looking forward to racing in a country I haven’t been to yet and I’m really looking forward to working as a team with everyone and showing what team USA can do.”



Stallings brings a winning pedigree to the team, as she previously captured multiple class championships in the AMA WMX class at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. In 2024, Stallings picked up Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship wins at Ironman and High Point.



“I am honored to announce that I’ll be representing Team USA in Australia! This is a pivotal moment for women’s motocross,” Stallings said. “I feel privileged to be one of the women to stand alongside such talented riders. Let’s make the USA proud!”



Coming off her 2024 WMX Championship, Turner’s expertise will be a major help to Team USA’s efforts in Australia. Turner’s efforts in 2024 led to her nomination for AMA Female Racer of the Year honors.



“I am super pumped to represent the United States of America and so excited to race with new women!”



Nielsen — the 2019 AMA Female Racer of the Year — has already made waves in the women’s motocross scene, and will continue to build her legacy as part of Team USA. Nielsen is also nominated for the 2024 AMA Female Racer of the Year.



“Representing Team USA at the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup in Australia is more than just an honor, it’s a chance to prove how far hard work and determination can take us,” Nielsen said. “This is about showcasing the passion, grit, and talent of women in motocross. I’m excited to compete against some of the best in the world, to push myself to new limits, and to make memories with an incredible team. The USA is ready to bring the heat!”



The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will feature five-rider teams from Australia, New Zealand, United States and FIM Africa.