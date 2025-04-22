AMA Announces Team USA Roster for 2025 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 22, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the 11-person roster for the 2025 United States Junior Motocross Team at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, set to run July 6 in Romagné, France.

“We couldn’t pick a better group of up-and-comers to represent the United States at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “We look forward to making our country proud by competing to the best of our ability in France.”

Team USA’s 65cc class will be represented by Levi Geis (Cobra), Kannon Zabojnik (Cobra) and Raycin Kyler (Cobra). Kyler will make history in France as the first female racer to compete with Team USA in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship.

Racing under the Stars and Stripes in the 85cc class are Easton Graves (Husqvarna), Gauge Brown (KTM), Jackson Vick (KTM), Maddox Temmerman (Husqvarna) and Colt Martin (Gas Gas/KTM).

In the 125cc class, Braxtyn Mes (KTM), Brady Olsen (KTM) and Tristan Prueitt (Husqvarna) will race on behalf of Team USA.

Longtime team manager Jeff Cernic will once again lead Team USA’s efforts during the prestigious international competition.

“It is an incredible honor to lead Team USA and this outstanding group of racers,” U.S. Junior Motocross Team Manager Jeff Cernic said. “We can’t wait to get to France and compete on behalf of our country!”

The 2025 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship is one of the most prestigious international racing events in the world, with the brightest up-and-comers in the sport competing on the global stage. For more information, visit fim-moto.com/en/sports/view/fim-junior-motocross-world-championship-7785.