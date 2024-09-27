AMA Announces Changes To 2024 U.S. ISDE Teams

Injuries force shifts for U.S. World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy Teams

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 27, 2024) — Due to injuries on both teams, the American Motorcyclist Association announced changes to the U.S. World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy Teams, which are set to compete in the 98th FIM International Six Days Enduro in Galicia, Spain on Oct. 14-19.

On the World Trophy Team, Craig DeLong — who sustained a broken hand — will be replaced by Cody Barnes, while Ava Silvestri will move up from the Women’s club team to replace Korie Steede on the Women’s World Trophy Team. Rachel Stout will fill Silvestri’s spot on the Women’s club team.

“Injuries are unfortunately part of this sport and it is tough to see two of our elite riders getting hurt and missing this year’s race,” KTM Director of Offroad Racing, and ISDE Team Manager, Antti Kallonen said. “But we are also very fortunate to have a deep field of fast riders to fill these spots when time calls.

“I’m thankful for the cooperation of Phoenix Honda and Cody Barnes to answer the call and get Cody all the required support with a very short notice. Currently Cody is one of the fastest riders in sprint enduro format in the country so our goals are not jeopardized at all,” Kallonen continued. “Ava has experience from last year’s ISDE and is the next fastest women in the country at the moment so, again, our team goals can remain unchanged, and we aim to defend our championship with the help of Ava.”

While Team Eric Cleveland Memorial lost a key member in Silvestri, Stout was quick to fill in and provide her services for the club team.

“With Ava moving up from the Eric Cleveland Memorial women’s club team to the Women’s World Trophy, the AMA ISDE advisory committee went to work to find a solid replacement to keep the goals of winning the FIM women’s club team award,” AMA ISDE Coordinator Michael Jolly said. “Rachel Stout stepped up without hesitation. Rachel showed some grit after suffering from a mechanical failure on the first day of the AMA ISDE West Coast qualifier. She did everything in her power to get the issues worked out and by Day 3 had the second fastest test time behind Ava.”

For more information about the U.S. ISDE team, visit https://americanmotorcyclist.com/racing/off-road/isde-international-six-days-enduro/.