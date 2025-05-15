AMA Announces 2025 United States Trial des Nations Team

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 15, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association is pleased to announce the outstanding men and women selected to represent the United States at the 2025 FIM Trial des Nations, which will take place Sept. 20-21 in Tolmezzo, Italy.

Representing the United States at the FIM Trial des Nations will be Josh Roper, Alex Myers and Will Myers on the men’s team, while Maddie Hoover, Kylee Sweeten and Abigail Buzzelli will compete for the women’s team.

The AMA will also send a pair of riders to the Trial des Nations Challenge, which is a special competition that allows younger riders to compete in an FIM Championship. The U.S. TDN Challenge Team will include Ryon Land and Kylie Glueck — who competed in the competition in 2024.

“Representing the United States on the world stage is an incredible honor — not just for our riders, but for everyone in the American trials community who supports this journey,” USA Trial des Nations Team Manager Daniel Blanc said. “We’re building a team rooted in talent, commitment, and a deep love for the sport, and we’re ready to show the world what we can do. Visit Mototrials.com/tdn to see how you can support the team.”

As the premier international trials event, the FIM Trial des Nations is the ultimate competition. With each competing nation fielding two teams, a men’s and women’s team each consisting of three riders, riders battle for international glory for their home country.

Each year, Team USA is tasked with raising money for the trip to the event. Donations are greatly appreciated, and those looking to support the U.S. riders can do so by visiting www.mototrials.com/tdn.html.

Fans can stay engaged with Team USA’s Trial des Nations official Facebook page.