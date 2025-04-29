Alexander Fedortsov Claims 2025 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship

Photo Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 29, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates Alexander Fedortsov of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha, who claimed the 2025 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship on Saturday, April 26, in Pittsburgh, Pa.



“It was a terrific season of SMX Next racing, and Alexander Fedortsov proved that he is one of the brightest up-and-comers in our sport with the way he raced in Pittsburgh,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “Congratulations to Alexander, and we cannot wait to see how his AMA Supercross career pans out going forward.”



Fedortsov held off a fierce pursuit from Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon and Enzo Temmerman to ascend to the top of the podium and claim the AMA National No. 1 plate.



Fedortsov’s quest to the SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship was a story of perseverance. The Hallandale, Fla., native battled bad luck across the four qualifying events, where he held leads in multiple races. While in the front of the pack in Daytona Beach, Fla., on March 1, Fedortsov sustained a flat tire, ending his chances for a major win.



But, on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Fedortsov was untouchable. Despite crossing the holeshot stripe in fourth place, he dashed to the front of the pack and produced a clean race to claim the ultimate crown and AMA National No. 1 plate.



“[It] feels insane. Honestly, I can’t believe I did it. I keep thinking about it, and it’s like I had a [lock on the win] every time, and I kept losing. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s something wrong with me or something… I just needed to get it done,’” Fedortsov said. “I had a great start, passed my teammate right away, and just checked out a little bit and had a really great race. I felt great on the track. No better place to do that, honestly. I’m so excited.”



While the SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship concluded in Pittsburgh, there are still two rounds left of the 2025 AMA Supercross season. With all three title races still left to be decided, you’re not going to want to miss any of the action. For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/professional-racing/ama-supercross/.