2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship Set for July 5-10

Photo Credit: GingerSnaps Photography

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Nov. 19, 2025) — The 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing will run July 5-10 at the iconic Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill. The event marks a major milestone as the AMA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the championship.



Established in 1976, the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship has served as the proving ground for many of the sport’s most accomplished riders. As has been the case since its creation, the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship is the only event in the United States where amateur flat track racers can earn an AMA National No. 1 plate.



“This is a special year for the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, as we celebrate our 50th anniversary of this outstanding event,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We have an exciting slate of activities planned for the anniversary, and we cannot wait to return to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds for another unforgettable week of competition.”



The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds provides an ideal setting for the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, with facilities capable of hosting all four flat track disciplines — Short Track, TT, Half-Mile and Mile — in one location.



Throughout the week, the AMA will crown national championships in each discipline, in addition to the overall class grand champions, putting numerous AMA National No. 1 plates up for grabs across every level of competition.



The 2026 event will again feature several of the AMA’s most prestigious awards, including the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award. This honor, named after AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Nicky Hayden, recognizes the amateur racers who show the most promise for immediate success in the pro ranks.



The AMA will also recognize the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award — which is given to the racer that shows excellence on the track and in the classroom — as well as the AMA Vet/Senior Racer of the Year and the AMA Youth Racer of the Year.



Also returning in 2026 are the AMA Flat Track Holeshot Events, a precursor series to the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship that includes several rounds of racing at tracks across the country. Additional details regarding the AMA Flat Track Holeshot Events will be announced soon.



To stay up to date on the 2026 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/flat-track/.