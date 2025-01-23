2025 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship Set for June 29-July 5

The weeklong competition returns to Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

Photo Credit: Addie Costan

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 23, 2025) — The nation’s best amateur flat track racers will return to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill., for the 2025 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship — which will run June 29-July 5.

The AMA Flat Track Grand Championship is the only event in the United States where a rider can earn an AMA National No. 1 plate in amateur flat track racing.

“The spirit of competition is always strong at Du Quoin, and we cannot wait to return to its iconic fairgrounds for the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship this year,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We are so grateful to the folks at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and look forward to working with them to make this another incredible week of racing.”

The AMA Flat Track Grand Championship will consist of racing in Short Track, TT, Half-Mile and Mile at multiple tracks located at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

In addition to the many AMA National No. 1 plates that will be awarded at the conclusion of the event, the AMA will also recognize special award winners in several categories — including the prestigious Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, which celebrates the racer that shows the necessary skill and professionalism to make the jump to the top level of racing.

The AMA will also announce the winners of the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, which is given to the racer that shows quickness on the track and in the classroom, the AMA Vet/Senior Racer of the Year and the Youth Racer of the Year during the event.

For more information on the 2025 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, visit americanmotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/flat-track/.