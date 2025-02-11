2024 AMA Racing, Organizer and Volunteer Awards Announced

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 11, 2025) — The 2024 AMA racing and recreational riding season was unforgettable, with several outstanding individuals and groups separating themselves as worthy of the 2024 AMA Racing, Organizer and Volunteer Awards.



Recognizing the excellent individuals and groups that created a strong and healthy competitive and recreational environment in 2024, the AMA awards acknowledge racers who have excelled in throughout the year and those who have worked to further the AMA’s mission of promoting the motorcycle lifestyle and protecting the future of motorcycling.



“We had another exciting year for the AMA’s racing and recreational riding pursuits in 2024, and there are so many people that contributed to its success,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “Congratulations to all the winners of these special awards. We are so grateful for their contributions to the sport.”



AMA members participated in the selection process of certain racing categories — including the Athlete of the Year awards — while AMA staff selected the recipients of the organizational and volunteer awards.



The AMA Athlete of the Year Awards were presented to Josh Toth (National Championship), Walker Porter (Grand Championship) and Joel Hetrick (ATV).



Michael Grizzle was recognized as the AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year, while Caleb Wood was awarded as the AMA Youth Racer of the Year.



The AMA Female Racer of the Year was awarded to the ISDE Women’s Trophy Team — which consisted of Brandy Richards, Rachel Gutish and Ava Silvestri — who secured their fifth ISDE title in Galicia, Spain.



The AMA also gave out organizational awards to Moto Pro Inc. (Motocross Organizer of the Year), U.S. Hard Enduro (Off-Road Racing Organizer of the Year), WERA (Track Racing Organizer of the Year) and NYOA (ATV Organizer of the Year), who were all recognized for their prowess in operating AMA-sanctioned races.



Coast Riders Motorcycle Club Inc. was named the Recreational Road Riding Organizer of the Year and MotoVermont earned the Recreational Off-Road Organizer of the Year.



Baer Racing earned AMA Club of the Year honors, while Jason Weigandt secured the AMA Media Award. Dalton Shirey was awarded the AMA Sportsman of the Year.



The AMA also recognized Liz Kiniery as the AMA Volunteer of the Year.