AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Welcomes Five New Inductees In 2024

Photo Credit: Willie Browning

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 10, 2024) — The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inducted its 2024 Class on Thursday, honoring five new members during the 2024 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2024 includes Mike Lafferty, Debbie Matthews, Mat Mladin, Rob Rasor and Kevin Windham, all of whom received their Hall of Fame rings and ceremonious gold jackets during the ceremony.

“This evening, we honor a special class of motorcyclists who have excelled in various areas within our industry,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman in his induction speech. “From world-class racers to inspiring advocates and pioneers, these individuals have left an indelible mark on our sport.

“The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame is more than just a museum. It is a living testament to the achievements and contributions of motorcycling legends. Events such as tonight’s ceremony help preserve their stories and ensure that their legacy continues to inspire and educate.”

Established actor, director and motorcycle enthusiast Perry King and Laurette Nicoll — motocross rider, sidecar aficionado and sideline reporter — led this year’s ceremonies as emcees, taking the audience through the lives and accomplishments of the Hall of Fame inductees.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame also honored and recognized the memories of the Hall of Famers who passed away during the last year: T.C. Christenson, Ed Youngblood, Sammy Tanner, Tom Heiniger, Larry Huffman and Ed Lojak.

Supporters and partners for the 2024 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony included Yamaha, Suzuki and Powersports World TV.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Each member of the Class of 2024 was officially inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame on Thursday, and after receiving their rings and jackets, the inductees addressed the audience through a speech.

Mike Lafferty

Mike Lafferty was bitten by the enduro racing bug in 1982 when he was 7 years old, and he turned this passion into one of the most successful off-road careers ever.

Lafferty broke through when he won back-to-back East Coast Enduro Association championships as a teenager in 1993 and 1994. With growing success, Lafferty became a full-time member of the Factory KTM Off-Road Team.

Lafferty hit a launching point in 1997, when he claimed his first AMA National Enduro Championship. This sparked a stretch from 1997–2007 in which Lafferty would claim a total of 71 wins and eight titles racing national enduros. His 71 wins put him second all-time. Lafferty’s eight titles has him tied for the most all-time.

Having this happen and being inducted to the AMA Hall of Fame is such a huge honor, and it’s still kind of surreal,” Lafferty said. “I’m extremely grateful for everyone at KTM — being a part of that family. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of, and I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Debbie Matthews

Debbie Matthews has spent her life contributing to motorcycling and has done so by serving in — and excelling in — almost every role the sport has to offer to increase opportunities for women riders.

Known for her smooth and effortless racing style, Matthews set the record for longest consecutive pro and amateur career in women’s motocross, when she raced for 27 years. During her career, she set an additional record for placing in the top 15 of the national rankings for women’s professional motocross every year from 1977–1997.

In 1996, she co-founded the Women’s Motocross League, and Matthews further worked on behalf of women riders when she met with AMA Congress and drove the change to give women “A” Rider classification for the first time in history.

In 2012, Matthews was awarded the Lifetime Appreciation Award for her commitment as a women’s advocate, and in 2021 was inducted into the Hot Shoe Hall of Fame. In 2014, Matthews founded the Professional Organization of Women’s Racing (POWR), which generated the largest Women’s Pro Purse & Bonus program in the history of women’s motocross.

“I’m thrilled to be inducted during the 100th Anniversary of the AMA and the 50th Anniversary of Women’s Motocross,” Matthews said during her speech. “Motorcycling creates lifelong friends and stories spanning generations. Each of us is part of that great legacy, making motorcycling exciting, fun, addictive and glorious! Thank you for the blessing and privilege to be part of the most exciting sport on Earth!”

Mat Mladin

In a 10-year span from 1999 to 2009 that continues to defy belief in hindsight, Mat Mladin notched seven AMA Superbike titles and won 82 AMA Superbike nationals in the process — each of those numbers more than anyone in history.

Mladin also won the legendary Daytona 200 three times during that period, achievements that have him tied for third all-time behind AMA Hall of Famers and multi-time D200 winners Scott Russell (5) and Miguel Duhamel (4). In 1999, he won his first of seven AMA Superbike titles — achievements that would make him, according to MotoAmerica, “the most dominant rider in the history of the AMA Superbike Championship.”

“I’d like to thank the AMA, the Hall of Fame and everyone that voted for me to get my little place here amongst so many legends of the motorcycle racing world,” Mladin said. “Thank you!”

Rob Rasor

For decades, Rob Rasor was instrumental in carrying out the AMA’s mission to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling.

Hired in 1973 as part of the AMA’s Government Relations Department, Rasor helped ward off a federal “superbike” ban, helmet requirements and bike bans in several states and cities, and aided in the fight to ban healthcare discrimination against motorcyclists. Rasor was also a champion for off-road riding, and assisted in the AMA’s efforts to accommodate off-road riders on public lands.

Rasor’s efforts extended beyond the United States, and he was awarded the FIM Nicolas Rodil Del Valle Gold Medal in 2019.

“I like to think I fulfilled my love of motorcycling as a contributor,” Rasor said. “Today, I am honored to be inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame at the same time as these heroes of our sport!”

Kevin Windham

Kevin Windham’s 19-year AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross career is one for the history books.

During his long, illustrious career, Windham raced to 47 total AMA Pro wins and collected the third-most starts (325), third-most points (9,070) and the seventh-most podiums (130). While Windham saw success domestically, he thrived in international competition — winning the 1999 FIM United States Grand Prix and 2005 Motocross of Nations as a member of the American team.

Windham retired from AMA Pro Racing in 2013, marking the end of a dominant career in the AMA and international circuits.

“Thank you to AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Broc Glover, Rob Buydos, the committees and lifetime members who voted me into the Hall of Fame,” Windham said. “And thank you to the AMA for working to control of the chaos of we racers, and for protecting our rights as motorcyclists. I’m very proud to be a Life Member of the AMA.”