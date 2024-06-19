Mission Mini Cup By Motul National Final Set For Live Streaming On MotoAmerica Live+

The Stars Of Tomorrow Will Be Featured Live From Road America, August 10-11

Information from a MotoAmerica Press Release

Photo courtesy of MotoAmerica

IRVINE, Calif. (June 18, 2024) — MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is happy to announce that the debut of the Mission Mini Cup By Motul National Final will be streamed live from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, August 10-11, on MotoAmerica Live+.

All the action from the inaugural National Final will be streamed live and on-demand and will feature road racing champions Roger Hayden and James Rispoli as commentators calling all the Mini Cup action, which includes Stock 50, Stock 110, Stock 125, GP160, GP190 and Street GP classes.

The MotoAmerica Live+ streaming package will cost $12.99 for the single event and will also be available for free to current subscribers of MotoAmerica Live+.

“The first year of doing our regional qualifiers has been successful,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Now we’re happy to announce that the racers who have qualified for the Mission Mini Cup By Motul National Final will have their efforts rewarded and their friends, family and race fans in general will be able to watch the event unfold live on MotoAmerica Live+”

The event will utilize two different tracks at the Briggs and Stratton Motorplex at Road America and consist of four races over the weekend (two on Saturday and two on Sunday) for each of the six classes competing. Each race will pay points and the rider with the highest points total in each class being awarded the AMA National Champion number-one plate.

Riders who have qualified at one of the many Mission MotoAmerica Mini Cup By Motul Qualifier events across the country start the event with 10 points automatically earned.

For information on where to participate in your local regional qualifier, information can be found at www.motoamerica.com/mini-cup-events.

For information on how to pre-enter the National Final at Road America, August 9-11, information can be found at: https://www.motorsportreg.com/events/mission-mini-cup-by-motul-national-final-road-america-motoamerica-618429.

The deadline for entry in the 2024 Mission Mini Cup By Motul National Final is August 5.