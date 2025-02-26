AMA Life Member of the Month: Hugh McCloskey

As part of the AMA’s Life Member Newsletter, we spotlight one AMA Life Member each month. This month, the AMA recognizes Hugh McCloskey.

“Throughout the past 40 years as a motorcycling advocate, I’ve been able to submerse myself into the world of motorcycling. Through my experience, education, commitment, and sacrifice, I’ve been able to assist motorcycle riders in their endeavors. Whether it’s been to become better riders or how to meld the love of motorcycling with becoming an asset to the community, I’ve poured my heart and soul into the motorcycling lifestyle.



My motorcycling career began in 1983 when I purchased my first motorcycle: a Honda CM400T. I learned to ride in a parking lot at Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire. I kept that bike until I was reassigned to Royal Air Force Alconbury in the United Kingdom in 1984. I was without a motorcycle until 1986 when I purchased my first Harley-Davidson motorcycle. I had to travel to northern Germany to pick it up, ride it 500 miles to Belgium and then across the English Channel. It was while I was stationed in the United Kingdom that the motorcycling lifestyle kicked in.

In 1987, I became the only Motorcycle Safety Instructor (MSF) for four military installations in the United Kingdom: RAF Alconbury, RAF Upwood, RAF Molesworth and RAF Chicksands. I established the training range and conducted monthly rider certification classes. In 1990, I assisted the Chief MSF Instructor in Europe with instructing an incoming class of 12 instructor candidates. In 1990, while maintaining my MSF certification, I also became a “Camrider” instructor for the United Kingdom. This enabled me to train and license motorcycle riders in the United Kingdom. Before the Harley Owners Group became popular in the United Kingdom, I was a member and participant in the Harley-Davidson Riders Club of Great Britain. In 1990, I was recognized for my efforts by being selected as the Safety Representative of the Year for the United States Air Forces in Europe.

Upon returning to the United States, I served as an MSF Instructor at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia from 1993 to 1994. I was then reassigned to McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey. At that time, I became an active participant in Camden County HOG.

AMA Life Member Hugh McCloskey

During the following years, I became a moto-journalist and had articles published in the Garden State ABATE newsletter, Fast Lane Biker, East Penn Biker, Keystone Motorcycle Press and the American Motorcyclists Association’s American Motorcyclist. The articles were based on motorcycling events going on in the tri-state area: Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In 2003, I completed two Iron Butt Association SS1000 rides. The first was completed in April 2003 from Pennsylvania to West Palm Beach, Fla. and the second was completed the following weekend from Fort Meyers, Fla. to Pennsylvania.

In 2003, I became a member of the Military Veterans Motorcycle Club. I remained a member of this club until 2010. Over the course of seven years, I served as the Vice President for two years and Treasurer for two years of the chapter I belonged to. I sourced and promoted chapter merchandise throughout the club and assisted in organizing regional meetings when necessary.

In 2016, I reverted to the Harley Owners Group and joined Tri-State HOG. During my time there, I served as the newsletter editor for three years and became the assistant director for two years. For my efforts, I was awarded the Joe Mongelluzzo Award for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017. This is awarded to the member who proudly exemplifies the dedication, commitment, and overall effort to promote Harley-Davidson motorcycling and the camaraderie of membership.

In 2018, I completed the American Motorcyclists Association EAGLES Leader Program which gave me the knowledge, experience and drive to make a difference in the motorcycling community.

In 2019, I worked with the General Manager of Brandywine Harley-Davidson in establishing a new HOG chapter: Brandywine HOG. I became the first Director of the chapter and maintained that role from 2020-2022. During that time, I also published the chapter newsletter, led 120 chapter rides, and led the chapter to three consecutive Average Miles per Rider Awards under the Ride 365 program of HOG.

With the chapter support, I orchestrated three dealership Bike Blessings and organized chapter rides to Veterans cemeteries on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day for three consecutive years.

I am currently a member of the following organizations, Brandywine HOG (PA), Seacoast HOG (NH), Ocean State HOG (RI), Christian Motorcyclists Association and Pennsylvania ABATE. I’m a Life member of the AMA and HOG with 29 years of service. I recently traded in my 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide with 180,000 original miles and purchased a 2023 Street Glide. I have over 400,000 documented miles. My travels have taken me from New England to Key West and from the East Coast to the Mississippi River. While stationed in the United Kingdom, I traveled around most of the country into Wales and Scotland. I had the opportunity to tour around Western Europe as far east as Poland, south to Hungary and west to Spain. It was a two-week adventure in 1992.”

