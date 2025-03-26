AMA Adds Three New Off Road Racing Series to Schedule

J Day Off Road, Grassroots Off Road Series and American Woods Racing Championship Series make up new additions

Photo Credit: Stephanie Vetterly

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 26, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association is pleased to announce the addition of three new racing series to its schedule, with J Day Off Road, Grassroots Off Road Series, American Woods Racing Championship Series joining the AMA’s exciting slate of racing this year.

“The additions of J Day Off Road, Grassroots Off Road Series and the American Woods Racing Championship Series make our racing efforts even stronger as we enter the bulk of our 2025 schedule,” AMA Off Road Racing Manager Logan Densmore said. “We are delighted to introduce these three outstanding series to our calendar and cannot wait to continue growing our partnership with each series.”

J Day Off Road, based in New York and the New England region, will serve as the brand-new AMA East Regional Grand Prix Championship.

“As a series owner, having J Day Off Road partner up with AMA for 2025 and on, was a no brainer,” J Day Off Road Owner Ethan Broatch said. “Becoming the AMA East Grand Prix Regional Championship Series is one of the best things to happen to J Day. The series has grown to its fullest potential up here in New England, and by becoming regional, just opened up doors for a whole new future.”

As a new AMA Featured Grand Prix Series, the Grassroots Off Road Series is one of the largest off-road series in Nevada, Idaho and Utah.

“For Grassroots Off Road, sanctioning with the American Motorcyclist Association is the best option for the racers and promoters,” Grassroots Off Road Series Owner Gary Brough said. “The AMA brings a level of professionalism and consistency we feel racers deserve, through co-sanctioning with other AMA clubs and organizations we are able to bring national-level events to our market. For 2025, we are able to join forces with three additional organizations, and without the AMA, joining forces for such high-level events would be difficult.”

The American Woods Racing Championship Series services racers in Pennsylvania and Ohio, with 10 rounds between the two states — as well as a grand prix event on Oct. 18.

“We are excited to be a part of the AMA family,” AWRCS Owner Amy Stiller said. “The AMA has a long heritage of racing history and prestige. It has helped many amateur racers and series. We look forward to the exposure it will bring to our series and the partnership for years to come.”

For more information on the AMA’s off-road racing schedule, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/off-road/.