2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Yamaha Celebrated AMA’s Centennial in Record-Breaking Fashion

AMA thanks partners, supporters and attendees who made the weekend successful

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 7, 2024) — Tens of thousands of motorcyclists from around the country and the world gathered at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, July 26-28 for 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha — one of the largest single-weekend events in all of motorcycling, including North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet.

Organized and co-promoted by the American Motorcyclist Association, along with facility owner and co-promoter Green-Savoree Racing Promotions, the annual event raises funds for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that helps fund the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame’s mission to promote and preserve the history and heritage of motorcycling in America.

“Every year the AMA takes great pride in organizing AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman, “and this year was even more special as the AMA celebrated its 100th Anniversary. The weekend gives motorcyclists a chance to celebrate vintage bikes while spending time with family and friends, enjoying the freedom of two wheels with like-minded enthusiasts. This event wouldn’t be possible without a long list of partners, supporters and volunteers. We appreciate them all, as well as everyone who attended the record-breaking event, which enables us to raise money for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.”

The Grand Marshal for the event was AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and six-time AMA National Champion Broc Glover, who spent time signing autographs, participating in question-and-answer sessions, greeting fans, and racing on the motocross track. Each day he also led the Lap of History aboard a Yamaha Tenere 700 kindly provided by the marque, which served as presenting sponsor of the event.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is an incredible event,” Glover said, “and the fact that it was the celebration of the AMA’s 100th Anniversary made it even more special. I’ve never seen anything like it. The part I loved the most was seeing motorcyclists of all ages — from young kids to veteran riders — riding around and enjoying themselves. It was my first year attending VMD, but it won’t be my last!”

AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula thanked the many companies who supported the event financially.

“A huge thank you to Permco, who was our Title Sponsor for the second year in a row,” Kula said. “We also appreciate Yamaha, who was the event’s Presenting Sponsor. Other sponsors included State Farm, Royal Enfield, B’laster, SSR Motorsports, Motozilli Powersports, Biltwell, Kenda Tire, American Motor Drome Company, Classic British Motorcycle Club, Iron Pony, STACYC, Mimi & Moto, Moto Motion, Skidmark Garage, Motorcycles and Coffee, Vintage Rides, Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club, Angel Boy by Boozy, Big Ear Inc., DC Dirt Camp, Legends and Heroes Moto Museum, Liquid Lab & Studio, Red Bull, Ryvid Inc., Smart Massage, Thrive Medical Center, National Cycle, Brakecrafters, Cometic Gasket, Klotz Lubricants.

“Our friends at Yamaha, Triumph and Royal Enfield,” Kula continued, “also had demo bikes for attendees to test ride throughout the weekend. We can’t thank them — and all of these companies — enough for their support, especially since the proceeds help support the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.”

AMA Director of Marketing & Communications Joy Burgess expressed her appreciation of the many AMA members who helped make the event — and the AMA’s 100th Anniversary — a success.

“Our main goal at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” Burgess said, “is to put on an event that allows our members to enjoy the thrill and freedom of two wheels while celebrating the history of motorcycling. We enjoyed the chance to meet and hear from our members who not only appreciated the event but were thrilled to celebrate the AMA’s Centennial at VMD. We appreciate all the members who attended, and the many new ones who joined.

“A record-breaking number of members joined during the weekend,” Burgess continued, “and we look forward to seeing them all return next year.”

During the event, members not only packed the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Tent in the Hall of Fame Fanzone in the infield to renew their membership or join the AMA, they celebrated the organization’s centennial by purchasing and wearing AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days and AMA 100 Years gear. Gear quickly sold out, but those wishing to purchase gear celebrating the AMA’s Centennial can visit AMAGear.com.

In addition to AMA President & CEO Rob Dingman, several other AMA Board members attended to support the event, including Directors Gary Pontius, Brad Baumert, Chris Cox and Maggie McNally.

Multiple celebrities made appearances at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days as the AMA celebrated 100 years of protecting the rights of motorcyclists. American country singer, songwriter and actor Lyle Lovett attended on Saturday, not only spending time enjoying the vintage event, but also speaking with Grand Marshal Broc Glover on the AMA stage. Also in attendance was famed guitarist Billy Morris, who has played in several bands including Warrant and Quiet Riot.

“It was a treat to interview Broc and Lyle on the AMA stage,” said AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm. “Most folks know Broc’s amazing history, but hearing Lyle talk about his early days riding and racing Pentons down in Texas was genuinely fascinating, and I know the fans who attended the chat were psyched to hear it all.”

Many AMA members, as well as AMA-chartered and partner organizations, showed up to the event as volunteers as well.

“More than 100 volunteers — including 72 AMA member volunteers, volunteers from AMA-chartered organization the Christian Motorcyclist Association and our partner Motorcycle Ohio — came out to help,” said AMA Membership Event and Program Manager Makenzi Martin. “We can’t thank them — as well as our AMA staff — enough for committing their time and efforts to make AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days a success.”

Vintage racing at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days brought in thousands of race entries in vintage motocross, trials, hare scrambles, pit bike racing, flat track and road racing.

“Thanks to the efforts of our team and the support of our racing partners and volunteers, we enjoyed one of the most successful events in AMA history,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier.

“The Roadracing World Action Fund has long been one of our key racing partners,” Pelletier continued, “and we appreciate them — along with MotoAmerica — providing us with soft barriers for the road-race course. The Roadracing World Action Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving rider safety and reducing racetrack injuries, and we encourage the motorcycle community to support their efforts at https://www.roadracingworld.com/actionfund/. ”

Pelletier also thanked BAJA MX Inc., for motocross operations and racing registration, WERA for road race operations, announcer Kevin Kelly, Trials Incorporated for trials operations, Mandi Mastin for hare scrambles operations, Log Road MX for motocross track preparation, Christian Motorcycle Association for flagging duties, Brian Kozicki Events for AV assistance, Bagger Racing League Worldwide LLC for pitbike and bagger racing, Acerbis for course markers, eScore Electronic Event Scoring, MX Trophies, RaceLine Ministry (Mark and Dawn Merical), and Fenix Medical Transportation Special Events Division.

For flat track racing, special thanks to race officials and flaggers, Ashland County Fairgrounds, and AMA Hall of Famer David Aldana.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is home to North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, and this year the swap meet sold out of space several weeks before the event took place.

“The VMD swap meet was bigger than ever this year,” said AMA Director of Information Technology Shaun Holloway. “We had more than 825 available spaces for vendors, and they sold out before the event. Then we added a few more spaces on site and sold those, as well. We thank all our vendors for making the swap meet a success again this year, and we’re excited to see everyone return for 2025 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.”

AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter expressed appreciation for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the AMA’s most important operational partner.

“Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers one of the few facilities in the country able to accommodate the many activities that make AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days what it is: the most distinct, expansive and fun event in all of motorcycling,” Holter said. “This wouldn’t be possible without the professional and experienced team running the track. Led by Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust, track personnel put in significant work behind the scenes ensuring that fans, sponsors and vendors, and AMA staff are safe and free to have a great weekend.”

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the country’s premier celebration of vintage motorcycles and one of the largest single-weekend motorcycle events each summer. Learn more about AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, check out photos of the event and read stories at VintageMotorcycleDays.com.