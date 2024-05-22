Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Elevates Pitbike Racing to New Heights

Vintage Minicycle joins championship classes at Friday night pitbike spectacle

The American Motorcyclist Association will bring vintage form and modern pitbike racing together this July 26 at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha. America’s grandest celebration of vintage motorcycles runs July 26-28 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

The pitbike competition will welcome older riders competing on minibikes, some as small as 50cc. The competition will range from laid back to blitzing-fast action on purpose-built, highly modified race machines. A fun youth class also will be offered.

AMA-chartered promoter Bagger Racing League (BRL) is partnering with the AMA to promote and operate the pitbike program at 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

“While the AMA may be a century old, the sport continues to find ways to innovate and bring new excitement to the racetrack,” said BRL founder Rob Buydos. “Pitbikes are small, but in the right hands, they produce some of the most exciting bar-banging action you’ll see. We’ll have classes for pretty much anyone at VMD, and we expect many of them to fill up fast, so sign up now!”

Organized pitbike racing has been a staple of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days for years, but this will be the inaugural year pitbike racing joins the AMA Vintage Grand Championship program, awarding AMA National Championships in select classes.

Motorcycling history will be showcased by the Vintage Minicycle class, which will feature motocross and trail bikes, primarily 80cc two-strokes from the 1970s. Also featured will be the AMA 100-Year Anniversary Invitational, which will include high-profile riders and legends, honoring the 100-year history of the AMA.

“Pitbike racing is not a modern concept, having been part of the dirt bike scene for generations, and for good reason. It speaks directly to the fun, thrill and pure joy of experiencing the freedom of two wheels,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “This year, VMD will elevate pitbike racing to a new level for the event, while shining a spotlight on vintage-class pitbikes in the Vintage Minicycle class.”

In addition to the Vintage Minicycle class, AMA National Championship classes will include Production Modified, Production Limited and Vet (age 35 and older).

Non-championship classes will include Unlimited, Women, Trailbike and Industry. A Youth class will be provided for riders ages 4 to 8 on 50cc playbikes and trail bikes.

Supplemental rules for the pitbike racing at VMD, as well as pre-entry information, are available now at https://vintagemotorcycledays.com.

Staged at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha features vintage and post-vintage competition in motocross, trials, hare scrambles, road racing and dirt track. In addition to demo rides of current production bikes, the event includes North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, bike shows, motorcycling seminars, the Crossroads and more.

Coinciding with the AMA’s 100th Anniversary, the 2024 event is poised to be the biggest ever, with early interest at unprecedented levels and more new events to be announced soon.

AMA members can purchase discounted tickets and secure tent camping spots through the AMA at https://vintagemotorcycledays.com/tickets/. Tent camping is for non-reserved, non-self-contained units only, and spaces are first-come, first-served. RV passes are required for an RV or self-contained unit and are on sale, alongside non-AMA member tickets, at https://www.midohio.com/.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days support the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit. The AMHF raises money for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, which celebrates and preserves the rich tradition of motorcycling in America. Its exhibits honor the distinguished men and women whose competitive spirit, passion, vision and entrepreneurship have played a vital role in shaping the sport, lifestyle and business of motorcycling. For more information, call (614) 856-2222 or visit https://AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/.