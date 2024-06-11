AMA Welcomes Trio of Grand Slam Winners as 2024 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship Grand Marshals

Briar Bauman, Dallas Daniels and Jared Mees to lead FTGC celebrations

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 11, 2024) — While the Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship (FTGC) serves as the coronation of the sport’s next generation, current American Flat Track (AFT) stars and Grand Slam winners Briar Bauman, Dallas Daniels and Jared Mees will serve as this year’s Grand Marshals.

The 2024 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, running June 30-July 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill., promoted and operated by the American Motorcyclist Association is the only race in the country where one can earn an AMA National No. 1 plate in amateur flat track racing.

“Not only are Briar, Dallas and Jared as quick as lightning on the dirt track, they’re also terrific role models for the up-and-coming generation of flat trackers,” AMA Track Manager Ken Saillant said. “We cannot wait to welcome them back to Du Quoin to help us ring in another great year of amateur flat track racing.”

As the only three active racers to register a grand slam — collecting professional victories on Half-Mile, Mile, Short Track and TT tracks — during their flat track careers, and their status as former Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award winners, the trio of Bauman, Daniels and Mees represent the necessary speed and determination to contend at the highest level of the sport. They will be on-site during the week to help celebrate the future stars of the sport.

During his illustrious flat track career, Bauman has captured a pair of AFT Championships, but the Salinas, Calif., native got his start at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship. The 2010 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award winner, Bauman transitioned into the professional ranks just one year later and has maintained a consistent level of success.

Briar Bauman

Daniels raced to a fast start to his professional racing career, winning two AFT Singles championships across his first three seasons at the top level of the sport. Completing his Grand Slam just a month after turning 20, Daniels is the youngest racer to complete the feat.

Dallas Daniels

Since winning the 2001 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, Mees has emerged as one of the greatest competitors the sport has ever seen. A two-time Grand Slam winner, completing the feat both in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, while capturing many Grand National Championships — including the last three AFT SuperTwins titles — Mees’ racing career is arguably one of the greatest of all time.

Jared Mees

In addition to their status as Grand Marshals for the event, Bauman, Daniels and Mees will also have their talent on display in Du Quoin. AFT will run a round of its season at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds’ famous Magic Mile on July 6. For more information, visit www.americanflattrack.com/events/2024/view/du-quoin-mile-2024.

Those interested in racing at the 2024 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship can still pre-register at www.motorsportreg.com/events/2024-ama-flat-track-grand-championships-duquoin-state-fairgrounds-330045.