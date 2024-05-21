Racing and Event Registration Open for 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Voting to determine the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is now open

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 21, 2024) — Racing registration for 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha — set for July 26-28 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio — is now officially open for those interested in competing in a variety of vintage racing disciplines.

Vintage racing is at the heart of the VMD experience, and racers can pre-register at vintagemotorcycledays.com/racing/ to get in on the three days of bar-banging action.

“There’s never a shortage of racing fun at VMD, and 2024 will be no exception,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “With the addition of new classes, alongside the wide range of racing opportunities previously offered at VMD, there’s something for racers of all backgrounds this year. We urge all those interested in racing to pre-register to secure their spot at what’s bound to be the biggest VMD yet.”

Running alongside AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, the AMA Vintage Grand Championship offers racers the chance to compete for AMA National No. 1 plates in motocross, hare scrambles, road racing, trials, and now, pitbike racing. Racers must compete on vintage motorcycles, spanning several eras across the different disciplines available at VMD.

Two new AMA Amateur National Championships will be added to the packed racing schedule at Vintage Motorcycle Days this year. The AMA Amateur National Bagger Champion will be crowned on Saturday, July 27, while No. 1 plates will also be awarded in a variety of pitbike classes during the three-day event.

In addition to the action on-site at Mid-Ohio, a round of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series will be held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds — located roughly 25 miles from Lexington — on July 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Ashland Dinner Ride, which is being elevated to a VIP Flat Track Experience for the AMA’s 100th anniversary, takes riders on a scenic route to the flat track action at the Ashland County Fairgrounds, is also open for registration. Alongside the beautiful ride, those interested will enjoy special parking, a pit pass, grandstand seating, a special-edition AMA 100th Anniversary Ashland Dinner Ride t-shirt, and dinner at the legendary half-mile track for a $100 donation to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Visit https://vintagemotorcycledays.com/ashland-dinner-ride/ to register.

At the end of the three-day racing extravaganza, the AMA Vintage Grand Champion and AMA Vet/Senior Vintage Grand Champion will be crowned, recognizing the racers that collect the most combined points from the off-road racing disciplines — motocross, trials, hare scrambles, and pitbike racing.

All racers must possess general admission tickets to VMD prior to gate entry. Only pre-registered riders with entry confirmation will receive access to Mid-Ohio through Gate 3 on Thursday, July 25, at 9 a.m. General admission gates open at 5 p.m. that same day.

Minimum age requirements to participate can be found below:

Trials: 4 years and up

4 years and up Motocross and Hare Scrambles: 9 years and up

9 years and up Flat Track: 12 years and up

12 years and up Road Race: 14 years and up

14 years and up Pitbike: 4 years and up

VMD extends far beyond vintage racing, as well, with North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, bike shows, vendor displays, stunt shows and much more planned.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, complete with an AMA 100th anniversary theme, is also open for pre-registration with a $20 entry fee. For more information, and to register, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/bike-show/.

One of the most noteworthy recreational opportunities includes the Lap for History, which takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the event, and allows riders the chance to ride around the historic 2.4-mile road racing circuit at Mid-Ohio. Those interested can pre-register by donating $10 to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame at .

To purchase tickets to 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha, visit https://vintagemotorcycledays.com/tickets/. Stay up to date with the latest VMD news — and there’s still plenty to be announced — by visiting https://vintagemotorcycledays.com/, sign up for the AMA VMD newsletter or follow the VMD Facebook and Instagram pages.