May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

AMA urges motorists to use increased caution during motorcycle riding season

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 3, 2024) — As more riders return to the open road, the American Motorcyclist Association reminds motorists to look for motorcycles and extend courtesy to their two-wheeled counterparts this Motorcycle Awareness Month. May heralds the unofficial start of the summer travel season, and this annual campaign aims to increase awareness and advocate for enhanced safety measures that improve motorcyclist safety nationwide.

“The safety and increased awareness of motorcyclists on the road is one of our paramount concerns here at the AMA,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “Motorcycle Awareness Month is the perfect time for the AMA to address our core mission to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. One of the best ways to accomplish that is by encouraging measures that make our members safer on the road.”

The official 2024 AMA Motorcycle Awareness Month logo.

During Motorcycle Awareness Month, and all year long, it’s imperative that motorists and motorcyclists work together to create safe roadways and reduce the number of crashes on our nation’s highways.

In a recent survey, AMA members indicated that the most concerning issues facing motorcyclists on the road pertain to distracted driving and the inattentive usage of Automated Driving Systems (ADS) in cars and trucks. Regarding these dangerous issues, among others, the AMA stresses the importance of exercising vigilance behind the wheel and avoiding all distractions while driving.

The AMA also reminds those who own cars with advanced driver assist capabilities to remain alert and attentive when operating their vehicle. Additionally, drivers should remain aware of their surroundings when using driver-assisted technology, including lane-keeping assistance, automated braking and adaptive cruise control, as many of those features remain in the early stages of development.

The AMA was encouraged by a recently enacted law that permits lane-filtering in Colorado, as well as other efforts around the country to pass similar legislation. As seen through implementation in several other states, lane filtering reduces the possibility for rear-end collisions by allowing motorcyclists to filter through congested traffic at low speeds.

As we celebrate Motorcycle Awareness Month this May, the AMA urges all road users — including both cars and motorcycles — to drive safely and remain vigilant on the road to ensure a safe environment for riders and drivers alike.

Since the creation of Motorcycle Awareness Month in the early 1980s, the AMA and its network of clubs, state motorcycle rights organizations, the motorcycle industry and U.S. government entities have been steadfast supporters of Motorcycle Awareness Month. Stay engaged with AmericanMotorcyclist.com and the AMA’s social media channels throughout the month for more information on motorcycle awareness.