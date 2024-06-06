2024 AMA Land Speed Grand Championship at the Bonneville Salt Flats Set for Aug. 24-29

Event to celebrate its 20th anniversary after 2022 and 2023 cancelations

Photo Credit: Scooter Grubb

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 6, 2024) — After inclement weather forced the cancelation of the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship in 2022 and 2023, the event is set to make its triumphant return to the Bonneville Salt Flats on Aug. 24-29.

Despite the forced two-year hiatus, enthusiasm is high for the event’s return as the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024. With an emphasis on straight-line speed, the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship is undoubtedly the fastest form of motorcycle racing in the world.

“There’s nothing quite like the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, and unfortunately we’ve missed out on this outstanding event the last two years,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We’re hopeful that Mother Nature cooperates with us this year, and we’ll be able to ring in the event’s 20th anniversary with some high-speed competition!”

As the annual site of the event, the Bonneville Salt Flats — located near Wendover, Utah — boasts breathtaking mountain views and a perfect racing surface for all racers to enjoy.

In addition to its iconic venue, the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship is officially recognized by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, allowing racers to set AMA national records and FIM Land Speed World Records on machines that range from 50cc mini-bikes to 3,000cc streamliners.

“We’re really looking forward to the 2024 Bonneville Motorcycle this year,” said event director/owner Delvene Reber. “Going into our 20th year as the premier Land Speed racing event and AMA Grand Championship we are excited to welcome back our diverse group of motorcyclists to test their machines against two decades of motorcycle-only competition and the record books!”

Event classes are determined by engine displacement, modification levels and various degrees of streamlining, and competitors range from weekend enthusiasts to professional racing teams.

For more information, visit the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trails’ website at bonnevillemst.com/. To learn more about Land Speed racing, go to AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/landspeed-record/.