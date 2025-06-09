AMA Announces Schedule for 2025 AMA Speedway National Championship Series

The two-round series to run in August, September in California

Photo Credit: Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 9, 2025) — The AMA Speedway National Championship Series returns to the dirt track in 2025, with a pair of races in California that will decide the national champion.

With the sport’s strong roots in California, the AMA Speedway National Championship Series has been a staple on the racing calendar in the state and will bring the nation’s top speedway competitors to the Golden State for two rounds of intense racing action.

“We look forward to getting the AMA Speedway National Championship Series rolling later this year,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “Industry Speedway and Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway are incredible tracks with long histories in Speedway. We cannot wait for another outstanding series of racing and are grateful to our promoters for their efforts this year.”

The opening round of the series will be run at Industry Hills Speedway in the City of Industry, Calif., on Aug. 9.

“I am super excited and proud to now be hosting Round 1 of the 2025 AMA National Championship Series here at Industry Hills Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 9,” Promoter Kelly Inman said. “With the 2025 series only consisting of two rounds, every single race finished and point scored is even more important.”

The series will then shift to Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway in Auburn, Calif., on Sept. 20, where an AMA National Champion will be crowned.

“As AMA Speedway National Championships go, the points will be very close and usually will go down to the last race of the evening on the ‘Tricky Dirt Oval,’” Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway Promoter David Joiner said. “This being our 30th year of racing this year’s championships will be very exciting.”

During the two-round season, Broc Nicol will eye his second consecutive AMA Speedway National Championship after he claimed his first last season. Last year’s runner-up, Max Ruml, will likely be the greatest challenger to Nicol’s crown, as he fell just two points short of the title in 2024.

For more information on AMA Speedway racing, visitAmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/speedway/.